Atta exporters now need nod from panel of ministers

Atta exporters now need nod from panel of ministers3 min read . 01:38 AM IST
- The latest wholesale food inflation index shows wheat prices have eased marginally
NEW DELHI :The government on Thursday made it mandatory for exporters of wheat flour and related products such as semolina, wholemeal atta and ‘resultant atta’ to seek the approval of an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) for exports.
The decision follows a surge in wheat flour (atta) exports after the 13 May ban on wheat shipments. Mint had reported that atta exports during all of FY22 stood at 500,000 tonnes but nearly 100,000 tonnes were being shipped out every month after the ban, and that the government was considering a mandatory pre-shipment notification for all outbound wheat flour shipments.
“Export Policy of wheat flour remains ‘Free’, but export shall be subject to the recommendation of the inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on the export of wheat. The notification will come into effect from July 12, 2022," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated 6 July.
A commerce and industry ministry official clarified that even if exporters have an irrevocable letter of credit, they will not be allowed to go ahead with the exports without the IMC’s clearance. The clarification assumes significance as some exporters were found to have faked letters of credit (LC) after the wheat export ban.
Exporters said the surge in atta exports would have impacted wheat prices and defeated the purpose of the wheat export ban which was aimed at checking the price rise of essential commodities. India exported 2.97 million tonnes of wheat and about 259,000 tonnes of atta between 1 April and 14 June, government officials said.
The DGFT notification further said that between 6-12 July, only those consignments of wheat flour exports will be allowed where the loading of wheat flour on the ship has commenced before the notification, or the consignment has been handed over to customs before 6 July.
The latest wholesale food inflation index shows wheat prices have eased marginally. Rural inflation that had surpassed price rises in urban areas eased slightly after several government measures to cool prices of food items such as wheat and cooking oil.
While India argues that it is not a significant exporter of wheat, a number of countries had questioned India’s move to ban exports of wheat at the World Trade Organization (WTO).
“Export bans are a further risk to agricultural prices, as exemplified by the fact that several countries have already implemented export bans on food commodities. These measures can have harmful consequences; for example, measures undertaken during the 2007-08 and 2010-11 food price spikes resulted in higher price volatility and were not effective in protecting vulnerable populations," the World Bank said in a report.
Earlier this week, commerce minister Piyush Goyal asked state governments to increase the sowing area for paddy and wheat as higher production would boost India’s exports. India’s agricultural exports crossed $50 billion during the last financial year.
Food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey has also warned that wheat should not be converted into “excessive" amounts of atta for exports as wheat is a regulated commodity.
Farm prices are projected to moderate in 2023, reflecting increased supplies from the rest of the world, particularly for wheat in Canada and the EU. Nonetheless, agricultural commodity prices are expected to remain much higher than earlier projections, and well above their average over the previous five years, the World Bank said.