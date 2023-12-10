Attempts to make supply chains “resilient” are likely to fail

The recent history of supply chains reveals an important truth. When bad things happen, markets can adjust fairly well. By contrast, as Napoleon realised, planning for the worst is likely to be costly. To guarantee the resilience of any supply chain, you would need to be able to foresee what could happen to demand, and then have the capacity to meet it immediately. And you would need to make sure your enemies could not disrupt it at any point. The upshot is that, despite talk of a supply-chain revolution, the world will remain largely interdependent. The more noticeable change will be the rising cost of doing business.

