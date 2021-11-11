Auction for 5G spectrum likely in April-May 2022: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The telecom sector, as such, got a shot in the arm with the government recently approving a blockbuster relief package that includes a four-year break for companies from paying statutory dues, permission to share scarce airwaves, change in the definition of revenue on which levies are paid and 100 per cent foreign investment through the automatic route. The measures, aimed at providing relief to telecom service providers that have to pay thousands of crores in unprovisioned past statutory dues, also include the scrapping of spectrum usage charge (SUC) for airwaves acquired in future spectrum auctions.

