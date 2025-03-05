New Delhi: The audit regulator has proposed changes to accounting norms to ensure financial statements of businesses are more transparent and accurate about investments and transactions in foreign currencies for which the exchange rate is not readily available or is unreliable.

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) at its last board meeting held in February decided to recommend to the ministry of corporate affairs that it notify amendments to accounting standard Ind AS 21 dealing with ‘effects of changes in foreign exchange rates,’ two persons informed of the development said.

This means businesses will have to make more disclosures about their accounting policies for transactions and foreign operations in such currencies, they said.

Push for greater transparency

The idea is to make it clearer to investors and other stakeholders about how such foreign transactions are translated while preparing financial statements.

Currencies could have problems with their long-term exchangeability due to extreme economic conditions like hyper-inflation, government controls or official exchange rates not reflecting market realities.

Since companies have to translate foreign assets, liabilities and operations at the end of every accounting period in their financial statements, and exchange rate fluctuations impact their profit and loss statements, the exchange rate used becomes a crucial factor in accounting.

“The amendments proposed to IndAS21 seek to address this. The changes are based on the global accounting standard setter International Accounting Standards Board’s (IASB) amendments to its standard—effects of changes in foreign exchange rates (IAS 21) introduced in 2023," one of the persons quoted above said on condition of not being named.

As per the global norms amended in 2023, where an exchange rate is not available or is not reliable, businesses will have to identify a rate based on economic conditions. Businesses have to specify when a currency is exchangeable, when it is not, specify how it arrived at a rate when a currency is not exchangeable and disclose more information that will allow users of its financial statement to assess how lack of exchangeability impacts its financial performance and cash flow.

“These changes will usher in more transparency and at the same time, offer a more reasonable picture of the true and fair view of the affairs of the company," explained Amarjit Chopra, former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

IASB initiated amendment to the norms in 2019 after questions were raised about the long-term lack of exchangeability of Venezuala’s currency Bolivar, according to information available from the independent standard-setting body. Bolivar had come under government control in 2003 as Venezuela, a leader oil supplier, faced hyper-inflation last decade.

Exchange controls can lead to unofficial rates in the market which could be significantly different, posing challenges to translating transactions in that economy in financial statements reported in other currencies.

The changes in the global accounting norm takes effect from annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2025 but earlier application was allowed. In India, the changes will kick in once the ministry of corporate affairs notifies the amended IndAS21.

Queries emailed on Monday to the NFRA and the ministry of corporate affairs seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

Harmonizing Indian accounting norms with the global norms is seen as necessary given the global presence of many Indian businesses, which necessitates preparation of financial statements as per the latest global norms.

To be sure, the Indian accounting standards (IndAS) which follows a ‘fair value’-based accounting and are based on international financial reporting standards of the IASB, apply only to listed companies and to unlisted companies and non-banking lenders with ₹250 crore or more of net worth. Small unlisted businesses follow traditional accounting standards.