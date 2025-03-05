New accounting norms to be introduced for overseas biz operations
Summary
- As per the global norms amended in 2023, where an exchange rate is not available or is not reliable, businesses will have to identify a rate based on economic conditions.
New Delhi: The audit regulator has proposed changes to accounting norms to ensure financial statements of businesses are more transparent and accurate about investments and transactions in foreign currencies for which the exchange rate is not readily available or is unreliable.