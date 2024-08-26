Will new audit rules curb corporate misconduct?
Summary
- The corporate affairs ministry is reviewing audit norms for business groups, to make parent company auditors more responsible for subsidiary audits. This involves aligning Indian norms with global standards and giving parent auditors greater access to subsidiary audits.
The norms on audit of business groups is set for an overhaul, with the corporate affairs ministry scheduled to discuss the matter on Monday with audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), other financial sector regulators and India’s accounting rule maker, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).