India's audit standard loophole that has professionals in a fix

New Delhi: An innocuous piece of India's audit rules has come under scrutiny, after several alleged audit lapses that paved the road to spectacular business bust-ups were traced back to it. However, fixing it could be tricky, audit industry executives said.

When a company raises money from the public and transfers it to a subsidiary, and further to the company's promoters, the diversion may go unnoticed in audits. This is because a specific standard in India's accounting rules allows the parent company's auditor to rely on subsidiary’s auditor’s work without being held responsible for it, said an expert in auditing, calling it a departure from international norms.

At the heart of the matter is ICAI’s Standard on Audit--SA 600, which is similar to International Accounting Standard Board’s (IASB) ISA 600, dealing with the framework for auditors to use the work of other auditors. This applies to auditing the books of parents and subsidiaries or branches. This was central theme in some of the alleged audit lapses investigated by the regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).

This, and the way an audit standard is worded, calls for a review as these are crucial in checking instances of fund diversion, the person cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

Audit regulator NFRA and accounting and auditing rule maker, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) are looking into this matter, two other persons with knowledge of the development said, adding consultations also involve other financial sector regulators.

“On the issue of diversion of funds from subsidiaries, parents’ auditors takerefuge in SA600, saying they relied on the work of other auditors," said the first person quoted above.

Also read: Forensic auditors at startup doors as edgy investors look to fix issues early

The extent to which the parent’s auditor complied with the safeguards prescribed in this audit standard to make sure such reliance on subsidiary’s auditor’s work was foolproof was an important factor in NFRA’s disciplinary orders on auditors of entities like Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. (CDEL), made public on Monday, and of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd., issued this year and the last, showed the regulatory orders. Both cases involved parent and subsidiary companies, where the principal auditor had no access to the audit working papers of thesubsidiary.

In the case of CDEL, NFRA said the principal auditor did not ensure compliance of SA600 in letter and spirit though ‘asubstantial portion of financial information of the consolidated financial statement was audited by the other auditors.’

CDEL’s auditor, BSR & Associates LLP, said in a statement on Monday the firm wasassessing the next steps and that it remained committed to the highest standards of professionalism, quality and integrity.

Emails sent last week to NFRA, ICAI, BSR & Associates (an independent audit firm which has a contractual arrangement with KPMG) SRBC & Co. Llp (an independent member of the EY Group), Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP, PwC and DHFLon the issue of SA600’s wording and itseffectiveness in fixing accountability of the principal (parent’s) and component (subsidiary’s) auditors remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

The wording of SA600 is also under focus. It says the principal auditor ‘should’ perform procedures to obtain the required audit evidence that the other auditor’s work is adequate. The international standard ISA600, on the other hand, uses the word ‘shall,’ throughout the document, explained the first person quoted above. Shallimplies a strong obligation or requirement, to suggest that something must be done. On the other hand,‘should’suggests a recommendation or advice, telling what is advisable but not necessarily mandatory, explained the person. “SA600 should be brought at par with ISA600," the person said.

A senior executive with one of the Big Four audit firms agreed that there has to be harmonization with the global audit standard. “SA600 allows division of responsibility with component auditors, which is not there in ISA600. Globally, as per ISA600, the principal auditor takes full responsibility of the group’s audit and has the right to review the working papers of a component auditor. But in the Indian context, the principal auditor has no access to the working papers of another auditor. Why would I take responsibility for another auditor’s work when I cannot access his working papers?," said the executive.

Read this: Audit watchdog set to widen inspections

“In a globalized economy, having an audit standard not fully aligned with the global norms puts us on a back footing," said the executive. But there is a catch in harmonizing with the global norms. Making the main group auditor responsible for subsidiaries’ audit can cost business for the smaller audit firms, said the executive.

Amarjit Chopra, former president of ICAI, said one needs to consider the differences in market conditions in India and in other countries. “In the US, about 90% of audit work is done by the Big Four and the audit of the parent and subsidiaries are done by the same auditor. In India, in case of banks and other entities, component auditors are different from central auditors," Chopra said.

“The parent’s auditor is entitled to give directions to the subsidiary or branch auditors and take confirmation on whether that is followed or not. That should fix the responsibility rather than making the principal auditor responsible for the subsidiary audit too. If the principal auditor is made responsible for the subsidiary audit, the same would require a fundamental change in the appointment process. Needless to say, internationally, where the central auditors were responsible for component audits as well, frauds in accounting have been there as well," said Chopra.

“I agree that SA600 needs to be amended with a very specific guidance as to what the principal auditor should do to ensure the responsibility of the component auditor is fixed, but let us not go the whole hog and say one auditor should do the audit of an entire group. It is also the responsibility of independent directors on the boards of subsidiaries—often highly paid, who also play a role in appointing the auditors, to ensure that the financial integrity of the company is maintained," said Chopra.