Economy
India's audit standard loophole that has professionals in a fix
SummaryA specific standard in India's accounting rules allows the parent company's auditor to rely on subsidiary’s auditor’s work without being held responsible for it, a departure from international norms. Ultimately, this was found to lead to financial malpractices going undetected
New Delhi: An innocuous piece of India's audit rules has come under scrutiny, after several alleged audit lapses that paved the road to spectacular business bust-ups were traced back to it. However, fixing it could be tricky, audit industry executives said.
