A senior executive with one of the Big Four audit firms agreed that there has to be harmonization with the global audit standard. “SA600 allows division of responsibility with component auditors, which is not there in ISA600. Globally, as per ISA600, the principal auditor takes full responsibility of the group’s audit and has the right to review the working papers of a component auditor. But in the Indian context, the principal auditor has no access to the working papers of another auditor. Why would I take responsibility for another auditor’s work when I cannot access his working papers?," said the executive.