Augmenting blended finance is the need of the hour
29 Aug 2023
Nawal Saini of Brookfield Renewable Power & Transition Group said there was a need to deepen the bond markets and make available long-term fixed-rate capital
Developing nations would need $127 billion per year by 2030 to adapt to climate change. But the funding available to them is $46 billion. How does one fill this gap? In a panel discussion on financing the green transition at the Mint Sustainability Summit, Nawal Saini, MD, Brookfield Renewable Power & Transition Group, said there was a need to deepen the bond markets and make available long-term fixed-rate capital. Brookfield, meanwhile, is doing its bit, especially in solar.