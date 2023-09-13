India inflation eases significantly in August. Is the worst behind?2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Retail inflation in India moderated to 6.83 per cent in August, offering relief to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and bond investors. However, experts remain cautious due to factors such as rising crude oil prices, poor monsoon, and risks to food inflation beyond vegetables.
Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation, or retail inflation, moderated to 6.83 per cent in August from a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, thanks to a fall in vegetable prices, offering relief to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and bond investors even though it remained above the RBI's target range of 2-6 per cent.