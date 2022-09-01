August GST collections at 1.44 lakh crore, up 28% year-on-year

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of August 2022 jumped 28% years on year. According to data released today, August GST collections came in at ₹1,43,612 crore of which CGST is ₹ 24,710 crore, SGST is ₹ 30,951 crore, IGST is ₹ 77,782 crore (including ₹ 42,067 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹ 10,168 crore (including ₹ 1,018 crore collected on import of goods). The revenues for the month of August 2022 are 28% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year of ₹ 1,12,020 crore.

