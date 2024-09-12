August inflation: What CPI data tells us beyond the base effect, in charts
Summary
- Retail inflation remained more or less steady at 3.65% in August, thanks to the statistical effect of a favourable base. But what lies beyond the base effect? Have price pressures fallen as well? Mint investigates.
India's retail inflation remained largely steady at 3.65% in August, recording only a mild rise from the revised figure of 3.60% in July. This is the second consecutive month that inflation has come in below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) medium-term target of 4.0%. However, the statistical effect of a favourable base was the primiary reason behind the low inflation figures in July and August.