August inflation: What CPI data tells us beyond the base effect, in charts

Vegetable prices drive decline

Within food and beverages, the major source of the decline was vegetables, which fell by 2.5% month-on-month in August compared to an increase of 14.1% in July. However, the correction was not as big as economists had expected. “Although vegetables declined by 2.5% on a sequential basis in August 2024 after rising by 14% in each of the previous two months, the extent of the contraction was much smaller than our expectations," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.