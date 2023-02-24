Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to lead a delegation of officials and business leaders to India next month to discuss a comprehensive free trade agreement and assess investments in the country’s high-tech sector, people aware of the matter said. An interim deal between the two countries came into effect in December last year.

The negotiations are expected to cover additional market access commitments for goods and services, digital trade, and government procurement. “It was wonderful to meet with Jaishankar this morning ahead of my trip to India next month. We discussed our strategic partnership, economic opportunities and the people-to-people ties that enrich our nations," Albanese said in a tweet.

Australian businesses will seek to strike deals in infrastructure, advanced design and the healthcare sector, the people said, requesting anonymity. Water resource management would be another key sector of interest. In the trade talks, Australia will want India to further reduce trade barriers, an Australian standing committee said in its report.

Queries sent to the ministry of commerce and industry and the Australian high commission in New Delhi remained unanswered.