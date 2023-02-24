Aus firms seek investment in India’s high-tech sector
In the trade talks, Australia will want India to further reduce trade barriers, an Australian standing committee said in its report.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to lead a delegation of officials and business leaders to India next month to discuss a comprehensive free trade agreement and assess investments in the country’s high-tech sector, people aware of the matter said. An interim deal between the two countries came into effect in December last year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×