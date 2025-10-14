Indian bicycles set to ride smoother into Australia as compliance rules ease
Summary
Australia plans to ease safety regulations for pedal bicycles, potentially boosting Indian exports amid US tariff pressures. The ACCC is reviewing compliance standards to align with global norms, facilitating trade and making the Australian market more accessible for Indian firms.
New Delhi: Australia is preparing to ease and simplify its stringent safety and compliance rules for pedal bicycles, in a move that could boost Indian exports that are under pressure from steep US tariffs.
