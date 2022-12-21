Australia eyes India’s public procurement market

“We have seen how FTAs in the past such as one with ASEAN have ruined MSMEs. LEDs, chipsets, LCDs came in from elsewhere ….everything came in through these countries and we did not push our companies to develop it. Look at cooking oil. The ASEAN agreement prodded the entire ASEAN group to export to India and our own oil producers went down the dump," said Vinod Kumar, president of the India SME Forum.