Economy
Australia pitches a tech-for-tariff agri deal with India
Puja Das , Dhirendra Kumar 4 min read 12 Mar 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- According to an Australian official, Australia wants to complement Indian agriculture rather than compete with it.
New Delhi: Australia has offered to help India develop climate-resilient crops and grain storage technology in exchange for New Delhi cutting import duties on its farm imports, three people aware of the development said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less