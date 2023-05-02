Australia, Spooked by Inflation, Resumes Raising Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank of Australia surprised financial markets by raising interest rates a month after pausing to assess the impact of earlier tightening on the economy, illustrating how central banks are wary of declaring victory over inflation.
The Reserve Bank of Australia surprised financial markets by raising interest rates a month after pausing to assess the impact of earlier tightening on the economy, illustrating how central banks are wary of declaring victory over inflation.
The RBA lifted its official cash rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.85%, arguing that while inflation had already peaked it was still too high at 7% and could take a couple of years before it reaches the top end of a 2% to 3% target range.
The RBA lifted its official cash rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.85%, arguing that while inflation had already peaked it was still too high at 7% and could take a couple of years before it reaches the top end of a 2% to 3% target range.
“Given the importance of returning inflation to target within a reasonable time frame, the board judged that a further increase in interest rates was warranted today," Philip Lowe, the RBA’s governor, said in a statement accompanying Tuesday’s decision.
Global central banks face a tough balancing act between calling a halt to the fastest rate-raising cycle in years and tightening monetary policy more to prevent inflation from flaring up again. That challenge has been made harder by recent financial sector stress that required several banks, including Credit Suisse Group, to be rescued.
Federal Reserve officials are on track to raise interest rates again at their meeting this week and deliberate whether to then take a breather amid signs that the U.S. economy is cooling. Last month, New Zealand’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by more than markets had expected, partly because natural disasters have pressured consumer prices there.
Some central banks have chosen to act conservatively. The Bank of Canada kept its main interest rate unchanged in April for the second meeting in a row, saying it was persuaded by recent data that inflation and economic activity are set to slow quickly in the coming months.
Ahead of Tuesday’s decision, financial markets had priced in little chance of another rate rise in Australia. But Mr. Lowe suggested taking no action was too risky, with labor costs rising briskly and services inflation elevated. The central bank expects inflation to be around 3% in mid-2025.
“Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable time frame, but that will depend upon how the economy and inflation evolve," Mr. Lowe said.
Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting at BIS Oxford Economics, said the RBA’s forecast that consumer prices will stay above target for two more years risks embedding expectations of high inflation that will ultimately lead to interest rates needing to go up again.
The latest rise in interest rates came around two weeks after the RBA’s decision making was criticized by a panel of independent experts that recommended to Australia’s government that it make broad changes to how the central bank operates.
The biggest change will see the Reserve Bank of Australia adopt a monetary policy committee structure that has parallels to the setup of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, in a move that would weaken the governor’s influence over key decisions including interest rates. Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said he agreed in principle to the panel’s 51 recommendations, which include reducing the number of meetings held by the RBA’s rate-setting board each year.
Mr. Lowe, whose term as governor ends in mid-September, has rejected the review panel’s suggestion that the RBA’s existing board lacks the expertise to carry out its duties, saying they were deeply engaged in policy discussions.