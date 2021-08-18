Australia vaccinates thousands of high-school students to stop delta

Just 21% of Australia’s population is fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data, a rate well below those of other developed countries such as the U.S. and U.K., where nearly half are vaccinated. The rollout has been slow in part because the AstraZeneca PLC vaccine—which unlike some of the others can be made in Australia—was deemed inadvisable for people under 60 because of fears of rare blood clots. Australia later changed that advice, urging people over 18 to get the shot.