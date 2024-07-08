Australian businesses dipping into savings, but arrears still low
SummaryAustralian businesses are dipping into savings to cover running costs and repay debts amid higher-for-longer rates, but arrears remain low for now, the head of business banking at the country’s largest lender said.
SYDNEY—Australian businesses are dipping into savings to cover day-to-day running costs and repay debts amid higher-for-longer rates, but arrears remain low for now, the head of business banking at the country’s largest lender said.