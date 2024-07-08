Australian businesses dipping into savings, but arrears still low

SYDNEY—Australian businesses are dipping into savings to cover day-to-day running costs and repay debts amid higher-for-longer rates, but arrears remain low for now, the head of business banking at the country’s largest lender said.

Like households, businesses built up cash buffers during the pandemic, and strong post-Covid demand supported business profitability. Recent Australian regulator data cited by UBS showed overall bank deposits fell in May, with an uptick in household savings being more than offset by contracting business and government deposits.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority data suggests that some businesses could be facing tougher trading conditions. Both consumers and businesses are feeling the pressure of a higher interest-rate environment, with some businesses using savings to run their operations, said Michael Vacy-Lyle, Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s group executive for business banking.

“There has been less deposit growth in the nonretail space because of the fact that businesses are using cash," he said, referencing the APRA data. “They’ve used cash to reduce debt, and they’re using cash to fund their working capital at the moment."

Companies relying on savings could signify financial stress, but the dynamic isn’t a big red flag for now. A drop in business deposits generally reflects normal seasonal moves, Vacy-Lyle said, adding that arrears on business loans were still low.

In its most recent financial stability review in March, the Reserve Bank of Australia found that most larger listed companies in Australia held cash buffers slightly higher than before the pandemic. Smaller businesses’ aggregate cash buffers also remained above historical average levels, the RBA found.

“The share of business loans extended by banks that are nonperforming has remained steady at low levels," the central bank said. “This is consistent with most firms remaining profitable and that it is mostly small businesses with little debt that are entering insolvency."

While the APRA data for May cited by UBS showed CBA’s business deposits contracted 2.3% from the previous month, Vacy-Lyle said its business deposit book was “very healthy at the moment." In its results for the six months through December, CBA said it had 23% of the business deposit market share, the largest in Australia.

On credit, Vacy-Lyle said business demand remained strong, with CBA’s appetite to lend still high. CBA is looking to grow its around 18.5% market share by lending to businesses it considered good credit risks.

There are indications that the fiscal fourth quarter has been good, he said. “Our pipelines are probably at a level that we haven’t seen for awhile."

The agriculture sector, nondiscretionary retail and parts of regional Australia are still performing well. Larger pubs and clubs “still seem to be doing incredibly well," being patronized by groups who have benefited from higher interest rates, Vacy-Lyle said.

To be sure, property development, discretionary retail and small hospitality venues are under pressure. But commercial real estate remains a “very important part of our portfolio," Vacy-Lyle said.

“There are still some very good assets out there," he said of commercial property, noting that valuations were softening and that CBA had to consider which subsectors it lent to.

The RBA has warned that conditions in global commercial real-estate markets could deteriorate further, with high interest rates and weaker demand for older or lower-quality offices putting pressure on borrowers.

