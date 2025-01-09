(Bloomberg) -- Australian retail sales rose slower than expected in November as consumers remain cautious about their budgets despite energy and rent rebates from the government and expectations of interest rate cuts this year.

Sales advanced 0.8% from the prior month, lagging a forecast for a 1% gain, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday. The outcome follows a downwardly revised 0.5% increase in October.

The Australian dollar inched lower while yields on three year government bonds also declined.

Retail sales can be an important consideration in policy decisions as consumption accounts for more than half of gross domestic product. The Reserve Bank has highlighted the outlook for household spending as a key uncertainty as it held the target rate at more than a decade high of 4.35% last year while neighbors including New Zealand started easing.

Thursday’s data showed retail sales rose 3% from a year earlier, compared with 2.2% in November 2023.

Poor consumer outlook is a worry for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ahead of an election due by May 17. Albanese’s center-left Labor government is lagging in polls as the electorate is frustrated with cost of living pressures and high interest rates.

The figures follow Wednesday’s data showing price pressures had eased in November across the economy. The RBA meets next month, with overnight indexed swaps implying a near-70% chance the central bank embarks on its easing cycle.

Minutes of the December meeting showed policymakers are more confident that inflation is moving sustainably toward target but it’s still too soon to conclude the battle is won.

The ABS intends to cease the publication of retail sales data from mid-2025. It is switching to a more comprehensive monthly report on household consumption that will be released Friday.

--With assistance from Shinjini Datta and Yoshihiro Sato.

