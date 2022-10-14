The big stories of the week gone by – in charts

Fundraising Spree

$10 billion: That's the potential fundraise that Gautam Adani and his family are discussing with global investors such as Temasek and other wealth and private equity funds, Mint reported this week. The funds will be ploughed into the group’s expansion plan in clean energy, ports, and fastmoving consumer goods businesses. Adani recently said that his firms intend to invest more than $100 billion of capital in the next decade, with 70% of it in clean energy.