Automate GST return scrutiny: Nirmala Sitharaman to CBIC1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 10:51 PM IST
On the GST side, the average gross monthly collection for the year 2022-23 stood at Rs. 1.51 trillion and monthly GST revenue collections exceeded Rs. 1.4 trillion for 12 months in a row.
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday asked the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to automate goods and services tax (GST) return scrutiny by next week and to implement a plan to increase the taxpayer base through enhanced use of technology, said an official statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×