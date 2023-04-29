New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday asked the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to automate goods and services tax (GST) return scrutiny by next week and to implement a plan to increase the taxpayer base through enhanced use of technology, said an official statement.

The minister held a review of the tax regime with senior officials from CBIC and Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra. In order to intensify the drive against fake invoicing and bogus tax credit claims, the minister suggested that CBIC may undertake a comprehensive analysis, study the cases already booked and come up with recommendations on technology based solutions, the statement said.

The minister was informed that the Centre collected Rs. 13.82 trillion of indirect tax in FY23 as against Rs. 12.89 trillion in FY22.

On the GST side, the average gross monthly collection for the year 2022-23 stood at Rs. 1.51 trillion and monthly GST revenue collections exceeded Rs. 1.4 trillion for 12 months in a row.

The minister also advised CBIC to take measures for employee welfare. Cadre restructuring, capacity building and training, timely promotions and effective and timely action in disciplinary matters were discussed at the meeting, the statement said.

The comprehensive review covered a variety of work areas including trade facilitation, tax payer services, grievance redressal of the trade, finalisation of disciplinary cases and infrastructure projects.

The Finance Minister emphasised the need for continuously improving tax payer services. With respect to grievance redressal, Sitharaman suggested that that in each zone, interaction be organised with members of trade and industry who are part of the GST ecosystem to know their issues and suggestions. She also directed to put in place a system to take feedback on grievances redressed so as to improve quality of redressal.