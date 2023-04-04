Axis Bank CEO flags risks of slowing economic growth: Report1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 01:29 PM IST
Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said lenders need to stay vigilant about economic outlook despite the recent robust growth
BENGALURU: Axis Bank Ltd Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Chaudhry said he was watchful over consumer demand in the Indian economy and that expectations for growth might have to be tempered a bit, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
