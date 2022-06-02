With inflation remaining at elevated levels, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may gradually increase the benchmark lending rate to about 5.75% by the end of this fiscal, Axis Bank chief economist Saugata Bhattacharya said on Thursday.

To contain inflation going out of control, Reserve Bank has raised its key lending rate off record lows at an off-cycle meeting earlier in May. Markets see the Reserve Bank of India hiking its key rates further in the coming months as inflation remains elevated.

Consumer prices continued to rise in April with inflation galloping to eight-year high of 7.8%, increasing pressure on Reserve Bank to consider more rate hikes in the coming days.

While inflation looks set to remain elevated, reflecting high global energy and food costs, economic growth prospects have started to look bleak. GDP growth slowed to its weakest in a year last quarter on a year ago, the third consecutive slowdown.

The next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled for June 6-8.

The Reserve Bank of India will concentrate interest rate hikes over the coming months in a relatively short tightening cycle, according to a Reuters poll of economists who expect the repo rate to reach its terminal level early next year.

Saugata Bhattacharya said RBI may undertake front loading of interest rate hikes to tame inflation which have been over the central bank's tolerance level for the past 4 months.

"Rate hike is very data dependent. If you see global growth coming very sharply or exports growth coming sharply... then the extent of rate hikes that we are thinking now of 6 per cent odd by the end of the year that might not come to pass.

"If inflation print continue over 7% for sometime, the rate hike cycle may be shortened in that case," he said.

Asked if the government can levy windfall tax on Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to meet the deficit, Bhattacharya said that is a potential option.

"Oil companies have already been subjected to a degree of windfall tax because their inability to pass on the refinery throughput cost out into pump prices," he said.