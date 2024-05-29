Baby-boomers are loaded. Why are they so stingy?

In Canada the saving rate of people over the age of 65 fell during the 2000s. But around 2015, after boomers had started to retire, the decline stopped. More recently the rate has risen. In South Korea from 2019 to 2023 the saving rate of over-65s jumped from 26% to 29%, a bigger rise than in other age groups. In Britain retirees are spending an ever-smaller share of what is coming in. In Australia in the early 2000s, people over 65 saved next to none of their income. In 2022 they saved 14% of it. In Germany from 2017 to 2022 the saving rate for retired folk rose from 17% to 22%. And in Japan the old-age saving rate is soaring (see chart 3). Pensioners account for about 40% of total consumer spending in Japan, less than they did a decade ago, even though there are far more of them.