Purchasing a new car cost 8% more in November than a year earlier, but that figure obscures a spike that saw year-over-year prices for new cars rise 14% in April. Cost increases have receded since then even as manufacturers battled supply chain issues. Used car and truck costs soared even higher, with prices up 41% in February from a year earlier, before annual gains plunged. In November, buying used cost about 3% less than a year earlier.