Bangladesh’s economic rise and the new crisis, in charts
SummaryAs Sheikh Hasina retained power election after election, Bangladesh started witnessing democratic backsliding along signs of economic stagnation, and discontent grew among a large part of the population, which finally blew into a political turmoil. Here is Bangladesh’s story in charts.
Born in 1971, Bangladesh, a nation grappling with poverty, a myriad of socio-economic challenges and several coup attempts, scripted a remarkable feat in just about four decades when it emerged as the world’s second-largest garments exporter largely under the leadership of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.