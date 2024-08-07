Bangladesh capitalized on the availability of labour to produce garments at cheaper rates and became an exporting hub, with the sector making up about 85% of its total exports. The country became a champion of an exports-led growth story as it recorded an impressive assent. A smaller and younger country compared to both India and Pakistan, Bangladesh left both of them behind in terms of per capita income. The country also managed to reduce its poverty rate from 11.8% in 2010 to 5% in 2022, based on the World Bank’s $2.15-a-day poverty line.