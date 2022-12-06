Bangladesh, Japan evince interest in PM Gati Shakti1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 11:58 PM IST
The Prime Minister Gati Shakti Master Plan, which aims to reduce logistics costs in India to levels comparable to developed nations, has garnered international interest and could be shared with neighbouring countries to aid infrastructure planning, a government official said.