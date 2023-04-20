Bangladesh’s riverine villages are benefiting from clever design

Often security is ensured, strangely, by mobility. It is no good growing vegetables on a char if you do not have the means to take them to market. When Friendship was set up two decades ago, Ms Khan says, its first step was often to help char villages get a boat. Denied one, growers have to wait for others to come to them to buy their produce—and accept unfavourable prices. A small, lean boat cleaving the current leaves as light a footprint as it is possible to imagine. It is often the first obvious structure to benefit impoverished char communities, especially if built by locals in Bangladesh’s “country boat" tradition.