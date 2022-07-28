Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Bank credit rises 12.89%; deposit 8.35% : RBI data

Bank credit rises 12.89%; deposit 8.35% : RBI data

Bank credit increased by 12.89% to 122.81 lakh crore in the fortnight ended by July 15.
2 min read . 09:59 PM ISTLivemint

  • Separately, India's digital payment saw a growth of nearly 29% in the financial year 2021-22
  • On bank fraud, the central bank informed that banking-related scams by the public sector banks shrunk to 3,204 crore in the last fiscal

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bank credit increased by 12.89% to 122.81 lakh crore in the fortnight ended by July 15. Whereas deposits rose by 8.35% to 168.09 lakh crore during the same period. Last year on July 16, advances stood at 108.78 lakh crore and deposits at 155.14 lakh crore. However, in the previous fortnight, on July 1, 2022, bank credit grew by 13.29% and deposits by 9.77%. In FY22, bank credit rose by 8.59% and deposits by 8.94%.

Bank credit increased by 12.89% to 122.81 lakh crore in the fortnight ended by July 15. Whereas deposits rose by 8.35% to 168.09 lakh crore during the same period. Last year on July 16, advances stood at 108.78 lakh crore and deposits at 155.14 lakh crore. However, in the previous fortnight, on July 1, 2022, bank credit grew by 13.29% and deposits by 9.77%. In FY22, bank credit rose by 8.59% and deposits by 8.94%.

Separately, India's digital payment saw a growth of nearly 29% in the financial year 2021-22. The RBI's digital payment index (RBI-DPI) stood at 349.3.

Separately, India's digital payment saw a growth of nearly 29% in the financial year 2021-22. The RBI's digital payment index (RBI-DPI) stood at 349.3.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

On bank fraud, the central bank informed that banking-related scams by the public sector banks (PSBs) shrunk to 3,204 crore in the last fiscal from 28,884 crore in 2017-18.

As per the RBI data, PSBs reported 5,624 cases of fraud in 2017-18, involving 28,884 crore. In 2018-19, a total of 9,092 cases were reported amounting to 26,720 crore, while in 2019-20, the number of frauds rose to 11,074, involving a monetary value of 21,170 crore, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwad Karad said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

In 2020-21, PSBs reported 4,680 fraud cases of 7,306 crore, which declined to 2,369 cases corresponding to 3,204 crore in 2021-22, he added.

The minister said the government, in 2015, issued a framework for banks for timely detection, reporting, and investigation relating to large-value bank frauds involving money in excess of 50 crore.

Further, on the bank's profitability, the minister said their net profit increased to 66,519 crore in 2021-22 against 31,820 crore in 2020-21.

The gross NPAs (non-performing assets) of these banks fell to 5,41,750 crore from 6,16,616 crore in 2020-21, Karad said.

"Profit earned and retained by banks adds to their capital and enables them to support further loan growth while maintaining required capital adequacy ratios. In addition, banks raise capital from the market to strengthen their capital base," the minister said in his reply.

Providing data, Karad said capital raised by the PSBs from the market in the form of both equity and bonds in FY22 stood at 50,719 crore.

It stood at 58,697 crore in 2020-21 and 32,293 crore in 2019-20.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.