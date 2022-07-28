Bank credit rises 12.89%; deposit 8.35% : RBI data

Separately, India's digital payment saw a growth of nearly 29% in the financial year 2021-22
On bank fraud, the central bank informed that banking-related scams by the public sector banks shrunk to ₹3,204 crore in the last fiscal
Bank credit increased by 12.89% to ₹122.81 lakh crore in the fortnight ended by July 15. Whereas deposits rose by 8.35% to 168.09 lakh crore during the same period. Last year on July 16, advances stood at ₹108.78 lakh crore and deposits at ₹155.14 lakh crore. However, in the previous fortnight, on July 1, 2022, bank credit grew by 13.29% and deposits by 9.77%. In FY22, bank credit rose by 8.59% and deposits by 8.94%.
Separately, India's digital payment saw a growth of nearly 29% in the financial year 2021-22. The RBI's digital payment index (RBI-DPI) stood at 349.3.
On bank fraud, the central bank informed that banking-related scams by the public sector banks (PSBs) shrunk to ₹3,204 crore in the last fiscal from ₹28,884 crore in 2017-18.
As per the RBI data, PSBs reported 5,624 cases of fraud in 2017-18, involving ₹28,884 crore. In 2018-19, a total of 9,092 cases were reported amounting to ₹26,720 crore, while in 2019-20, the number of frauds rose to 11,074, involving a monetary value of ₹21,170 crore, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwad Karad said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
In 2020-21, PSBs reported 4,680 fraud cases of ₹7,306 crore, which declined to 2,369 cases corresponding to ₹3,204 crore in 2021-22, he added.
The minister said the government, in 2015, issued a framework for banks for timely detection, reporting, and investigation relating to large-value bank frauds involving money in excess of ₹50 crore.
Further, on the bank's profitability, the minister said their net profit increased to ₹66,519 crore in 2021-22 against ₹31,820 crore in 2020-21.
The gross NPAs (non-performing assets) of these banks fell to ₹5,41,750 crore from ₹6,16,616 crore in 2020-21, Karad said.
"Profit earned and retained by banks adds to their capital and enables them to support further loan growth while maintaining required capital adequacy ratios. In addition, banks raise capital from the market to strengthen their capital base," the minister said in his reply.
Providing data, Karad said capital raised by the PSBs from the market in the form of both equity and bonds in FY22 stood at ₹50,719 crore.
It stood at ₹58,697 crore in 2020-21 and ₹32,293 crore in 2019-20.