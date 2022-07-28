Bank credit rises 12.89%; deposit 8.35% : RBI data

Bank credit increased by 12.89% to ₹122.81 lakh crore in the fortnight ended by July 15. Whereas deposits rose by 8.35% to 168.09 lakh crore during the same period. Last year on July 16, advances stood at ₹108.78 lakh crore and deposits at ₹155.14 lakh crore. However, in the previous fortnight, on July 1, 2022, bank credit grew by 13.29% and deposits by 9.77%. In FY22, bank credit rose by 8.59% and deposits by 8.94%.

