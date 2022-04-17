Bank credit up in March driven by retail and working capital loan

New Delhi: Bank credit rose by 9.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) and expanded by 402 bps y-o-y for the fortnight ended 25 March, up from 5.6% in the year-ago period (fortnight ending 26 March 2021) driven by retail loans, coupled with a rise in working capital loans due to increasing inflation and raising of capital by large corporates from the banking system instead of bond market, a CareEdge report on country’s financial system has said.

