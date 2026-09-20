The week ahead in numbers: Credit growth, flash PMI, Fed signals

Every week, Mint’s Plain Facts section features key data releases and announcements to watch out for in the coming week.
The Reserve Bank of India’s latest bank credit and deposit data will show whether the sharp acceleration in deposit growth is holding up, while September’s flash Purchasing Managers’ Index will provide an early reading of private-sector activity. August output data for the eight core industries will indicate how industrial momentum is holding up. In the US, comments from Federal Reserve officials will be watched for signals on the rate path as higher oil prices add to inflation risks. With World Tourism Day approaching on 27 September, foreign tourist arrivals also offer a snapshot of how India compares with other countries.