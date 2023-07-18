Economy
Mutual funds gain ground, but bank deposits reign supreme
SummaryBanks get deposits worth ₹225 for every ₹100 going into MF schemes in Q1
MUMBAI : Although growth in mutual fund (MF) investments has outpaced bank deposits, the asset managers have quite a bit of catching up to do as banks still maintain a considerable lead in attracting incremental funds.
