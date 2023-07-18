Mutual funds gain ground, but bank deposits reign supreme

MUMBAI : Although growth in mutual fund (MF) investments has outpaced bank deposits , the asset managers have quite a bit of catching up to do as banks still maintain a considerable lead in attracting incremental funds.

Banks got deposits worth ₹225 for every ₹100 going into MF schemes in the June quarter, according to an analysis of data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). While banks reaped the benefits of RBI’s decision to withdraw ₹2,000 notes, resulting in increased deposits, MFs thrived amid strong market conditions.

In the June quarter, bank deposits witnessed a net addition of ₹11.2 trillion, while net MF assets under management (AUM) increased by ₹5 trillion. In the year-ago period, incremental bank deposits rose by ₹1 trillion, and net MF AUM declined by ₹2 trillion, the data showed. Figures mentioned here are net of redemptions and withdrawals.

Given that MF assets are expanding faster than bank deposits, albeit on a smaller base, experts see them as strong competitors for the consumer wallet. Net MF AUM grew 25% from a year earlier to ₹44.4 trillion in June, much faster than the 16% growth in bank deposits in the same period.

Naveen Kukreja, the co-founder and chief executive of Paisabazaar, said the total inflows of household savings into bank deposits stood about four times that of their net inflows to MFs, citing the latest RBI household financial savings data for the year ended 31 March 2022 released in September.

“Thus, there is still some ground to cover for MFs before they beat bank deposits in terms of attracting incremental household savings, especially when banks are offering higher fixed deposit (FD) rates for their deposit mobilization goals," Kukreja said.

He said while the growing financial awareness among retail investors has sustained an increasing share of MFs in household savings, there is still a large gap between the net inflows of household financial savings to bank deposits and MFs. “Equity-oriented funds should continue to increase their share in the overall household financial savings as rising financial awareness would convince more investors about the inevitability of equities beating other asset classes over the long term," Kukreja said.

Experts pointed to RBI’s decision to withdraw ₹2,000 notes working in favour of banks. At the last count, Indians returned ₹2.72 trillion in ₹2,000 notes or 76% of such notes in circulation as on 19 May, when the withdrawal was announced. About 87% has been deposited into bank accounts, propping up the deposit base.

Interestingly, as Mint reported on Monday, the weighted average term deposit rate has started to decline, with state-owned banks seeing the steepest reduction in deposit rates. For the system, the term deposit rate contracted 16 basis points (bps) since March and stood at 6.32% in May.

While bank deposits have traditionally been the preferred savings and investment choice for Indians, people tracking the financial sector said MFs are gradually making headway in this banking bastion.

According to Parag Jariwala, the director of investments, WhiteOak Capital, the move from physical assets to financial assets in overall savings is already happening, and within financial assets, one can see MFs steadily gaining share. “These are long-term structural trends, and there could be a quarter or two of dip or reversal. Changes in MF investment patterns happen when there are worries about the market or when elections are near."

In the short term, he said, people could be holding back their investments, but in the long term, the shift will happen.

According to Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, the good performance of the stock market has been one driver of the increased interest in mutual funds. This, he said, may account for the slight increase in the share of equity funds in AUM, which significantly was not at the cost of debt funds.