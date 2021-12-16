The Bank of England raised its main interest rate to 0.25% on Thursday as inflation pressures mounted in Britain.

Most economists polled by Reuters had expected the BoE to keep Bank Rate at 0.1% due to a new surge in coronavirus cases.

The MPC voted by a majority of 8-1 to increase Bank Rate by 0.15 percentage points, to 0.25%.

Bank of England said given the clear signs of increased transmissibility for the new variant, there was the potential for a very high number of infections over a very short period.

"The new variant appears to be much more transmissible than the Delta variant and, on the basis of current knowledge, poses new risks to public health. Global risky asset prices fell in response to this news but have since largely recovered. Longer-term advanced-economy government bond yields have declined," it said in a statement.

It was somewhat of a surprise because of the huge economic uncertainties surrounding the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Bank of England’s decision comes a day after the US Federal Reserve announced it would speed up its tightening of credit as inflation reached a 40-year high in November.

