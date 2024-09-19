Bank of England holds off on rate cut after Fed goes big
SummaryThe U.K. central bank left its key interest rate unchanged, taking a more cautious approach than the Federal Reserve.
The Bank of England left its key interest rate unchanged Thursday, taking a more cautious approach than the Federal Reserve in loosening the restraints it imposed on the economy to tame inflation.
