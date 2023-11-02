Bank of England keeps benchmark rates unchanged at 15-year high of 5.25%
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of England voted 6-3 to keep the lending rates unchanged while the dissenters wanted to increase them further to deal with continuous inflationary pressures
Bank of England decided to keep the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25%, a 15-year high. Governor Andrew Bailey ruled out any chances of rate cuts in the foreseeable future and said “It’s much too early to be thinking about rate cuts." The Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank voted 6-3 to keep the lending rates unchanged while the dissenters wanted to increase them further to deal with continuous inflationary pressures.