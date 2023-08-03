Hello User
Home/ Economy / Bank of England increases key interest rate to 15-year high to fight inflation

1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 04:41 PM IST AP

  • The quarter-percentage point increase to 5.25%, which was widely anticipated by economists, was the central bank’s 14th hike in a row.

File: Pedestrians walk past the Bank of England in London. Photographer: Frantzesco Kangaris/Bloomberg

The Bank of England raised its main interest rate Thursday to a fresh 15-year high as it tries to bring down persistently high inflation.

The quarter-percentage point increase to 5.25%, which was widely anticipated by economists, was the central bank’s 14th hike in a row.

There had been fears, certainly among hard-pressed households and businesses, that the bank would repeat its outsized half-point increase from June.

But figures last month showing that inflation fell more than anticipated to 7.9% eased the pressure to act as aggressively again.

With inflation four times the bank’s 2% target, the bank is expected to raise interest rates again over the coming months. Economists said the interest rate outlook will depend largely on how fast inflation comes down.

Higher interest rates help dampen inflation — but also economic growth — by making it more expensive for consumers and businesses to borrow to buy homes, cars or equipment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 04:43 PM IST
