Bank of England raises key rate a half point to 3.5%, highest since 2008

Britain's central bank raised interest rates for a ninth time in a row to a 14-year high of 3.5%, pressing ahead with efforts to cool sky-high inflation, but has joined the US Federal Reserve in slowing pace as inflation eases slightly.
This time, officials opted for less aggressive action after data this week showed inflation slipped from a 41-year high.
The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee split three ways on the decision as officials tried to balance the risk of inflation getting entrenched against squeezing too hard on growth just as the economy enters a recession.
The BoE's MPC also said "further increases in Bank Rate" may be required to tackle what it fears may be persistent domestic inflation pressures from prices and wages.
"The labour market remains tight and there has been evidence of inflationary pressures in domestic prices and wages that could indicate greater persistence and thus justifies a further forceful monetary policy response," the BoE said.
The BoE statement did not repeat unusual language from November when it said rates were unlikely to need to rise as far as markets expected. Market rate expectations have fallen since then.
Most economists expected the Bank of England to raise its key interest rate by half a percentage point, taking it to 3.5%. That would put it in line with the US Federal Reserve, which hiked its benchmark rate by the same amount yesterday.
Norway’s central bank raised borrowing costs to the highest level in more than a decade, and signaled it still plans to hike its key interest rate to 3% at the beginning of next year even as the Nordic country faces a recession.
Norges Bank lifted its key deposit rate on Thursday by 25 basis points to 2.75%, the highest level since February 2009.
The UK central bank voted last month to raise its key rate by three quarters of a point, to 3%, the biggest increase in three decades. It justified the aggressive move by saying it was needed to beat back stubbornly high inflation that's eroding living standards and could trigger an extended recession.
Ex-BOE ratesetter 'frightened'
Former Bank of England rate-setter Charles Goodhart said he’s “frightened" that doves on the MPC will stop the hiking cycle before they can guarantee inflation will be brought down to the 2% target.
“My expectation and the market’s expectation is that they will raise rates by 50 bps today," he said. “There’s a possibility they might increase by less, and there’s a possibility they might do more — I would have liked (the latter), but I think it’s unlikely."
Central banks worldwide have been battling to keep inflation under control, but Bank of England policymakers face extra pressure to strike the right balance because Britain's economic outlook is worse than any other major economy.
The high cost of food and energy is eroding British households’ spending power while employers face pressure to boost wages to keep pace with inflation amid a nationwide wave of strikes by nurses, train drivers, postal workers, ambulance staff and others.
The Bank of England forecast last month that inflation would peak at around 11% in the last three months of the year, up from 10.1% in September. It said inflation should then start slowing next year, dropping below the bank's 2% target within two years.
There were early signs that price spikes were easing, though inflation is still stuck near a 40-year high. Annual consumer price inflation dipped to 10.7% in November from 11.1% the previous month, according to official data released Wednesday.
“Overall, inflation has passed its peak and will continue to fall from here. That will prompt a sigh of relief" at the Bank of England's headquarters, said Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics.
But policymakers can't be complacent because Britain's economy is proving resilient and wage growth remains strong, he said in a research note.
“So interest rates are still going to be raised further, but the Bank will probably raise them at a slower rate" and they'll top out at a lower than expected level, Dales added.
