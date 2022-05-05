The Bank of England raised interest rates to their highest level since the financial crisis and warned the economy is on course to shrink under pressure from double-digit inflation.

The increase to 1% from 0.75% was backed by six of the bank’s nine policy makers, with three voting for a 50-basis-point move. Those members, Michael Saunders, Catherine Mann and Jonathan Haskel, were particularly concerned about rising pay growth.

While the bank predicts the UK will avoid a technical recession, it said output will collapse by close to 1% in the final quarter of this year because of a squeeze on living standards. In 2023, annual GDP is expected to shrink by 0.25%.

The pound extended its decline after the announcement, and was down 1.1% to $1.2498 as of 12:04 p.m. London time. U.K. 10-year yields spiked higher, though gave up the gain almost immediately.

With the economy forecast to stagnate in the years ahead, two officials decided to back away from guidance that more hikes will be needed.

The forecasts also showed:

Inflation climbing above 10% in October, due to another increase of about 40% in the U.K.’s energy price cap

Pay growth rising to 5.75% in 2022, sharply higher than the February outlook, before falling in the following two year

Unemployment dropping this year before climbing to 5.5% by 2025

Households are facing a 1.75% drop in real disposable income this year, the second-biggest fall since 1964. That’s even after government support measures to ease the cost of living crisis

The economy continues to stagnate in 2024, when growth is a feeble 0.25%

Governor Andrew Bailey has described the outlook as the toughest challenge policy makers have faced since the BOE won authority to set interest rates 25 years ago. Policy makers are treading “a very tight line" between tackling inflation and avoiding recession, he said.

The BOE added that the war in Ukraine is the latest in “a succession of very large shocks" that are buffeting the economy.

The forecasts, based on a market curve showing interest rates hitting 2.5% by mid-2023, also showed inflation coming down to 1.3% in three years’ time, the biggest downside miss at the forecast horizon since the financial crisis. Excess supply is seen at 2.25% in 2025.

The implication is that current pricing has gone too far. A projection based on rates staying at 1% had inflation at just 2.16% at the same point.

The rate increase, delivered on the eve of the 25th anniversary of independence, marks the BOE’s fourth straight hike and takes the key rate to the highest since early 2009.

Officials also said they would consider beginning the process of actively selling bonds purchased under quantitative easing, a milestone for the policy which began over a decade ago. No major central bank has yet conducted active sales of government bonds.

The MPC have asked bank staff to work on a strategy for sales, and pledged to provide an update in August, allowing them “to make a decision at a subsequent meeting on whether to commence sales."

Corporate bond sales, meanwhile, will begin in September.

The minutes also exposed a growing split among the MPC, with the votes for an outsized hike contrasting with two officials dissenting from the view that more tightening was needed.

That forced the BOE to changed its guidance on further rate moves to say “most members judged that some degree of further tightening in monetary policy might still be appropriate in coming months."

Some suggested risks were more evenly balanced and even that guidance was too strong. In March, the committee as a whole judged “some further modest tightening in monetary policy might be appropriate."

For now though, the BOE is far from alone in pursuing an aggressive tightening path.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday, the biggest increase since 2000, and signaled it would keep hiking at that pace over the next couple of meetings.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.