Bank of Japan chief again signals chance of rate hike next week
SummaryBank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda echoed recent comments that have revived market expectations for imminent policy action.
TOKYO—Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda repeated his pledge to discuss an interest-rate increase next week, echoing recent comments that have revived market expectations for imminent policy action.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more