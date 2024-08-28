Bank of Japan deputy governor reaffirms readiness for more rate hikes

Himino’s remarks didn’t seem quite so hawkish even though he is seen leaning that way generally, Maybank analysts wrote in a note, adding that the yen softened against the dollar after the comments but remained around recent levels. They expect the pair to trade sideways this week, within a range of 144.00 to 150.00. Data points in focus include Tokyo CPI due Friday, which may have implications for the BOJ’s tightening path, the analysts said.