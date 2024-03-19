Bank of Japan Ends Negative Interest Rates

TOKYO—The Bank of Japan said Tuesday it would end negative interest rates after an eight-year experiment, symbolizing a broader shift away from unorthodox monetary easing.
The Japanese central bank set a target for short-term interest rates in a range of 0% to 0.1%, carrying out its first rate increase since 2007.
The decision marks the end of a global era of negative interest rates that began in the 2010s. Other central banks that had introduced negative rates in the 2010s, including the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank, have already moved back into positive territory amid inflation triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
The Bank of Japan, which had maintained a negative policy rate since 2016, said it would continue buying government bonds and maintain accommodative financial conditions.
Ending negative rates was one of several moves the Bank of Japan took Tuesday to undo the unconventional monetary easing of the past decade and a half.
It scrapped a policy adopted in September 2016 under which it set a target of around zero for the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds. The bank had already been loosening its control over the 10-year yield, allowing it to move higher amid a surge in global bond yields.
And the BOJ said it would no longer buy stocks, another unusual tool it had adopted in 2010 in a bid to stimulate investment and risk-taking.
After the global financial crisis of 2008-09, the central bank had taken extraordinary measures to lift the economy out of a long period of sluggishness marked by flat or declining prices.
Recently, conditions have changed. Japan’s inflation rate has stood above the central bank’s 2% target for the past two years, while the Nikkei Stock Average hit a record for the first time in 34 years.
BOJ Gov. Kazuo Ueda and other policymakers have shown growing confidence that a virtuous cycle of higher prices and higher wages is finally starting to work in Japan.
Japan’s largest labor union said last week, major companies are planning to raise pay by an average of 5.28% this year, the largest increase since 1991.
