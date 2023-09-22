Bank of Japan keeps interest rates unchanged, gives dovish guidance on future policy1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 10:38 AM IST
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintains ultra-low interest rates, indicating it is not rushing to end monetary stimulus.
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its ultra-low interest rates on Friday and gave dovish guidance on future monetary policy, indicating that it is not in a rush to end its significant monetary stimulus, according to Reuters news report.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message