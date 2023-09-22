The Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its ultra-low interest rates on Friday and gave dovish guidance on future monetary policy, indicating that it is not in a rush to end its significant monetary stimulus , according to Reuters news report.

The BOJ maintained a 0.1% interest rate and a target yield on 10-year government bonds of roughly 0% during the two-day meeting that ended on Friday, said Reuters in its news report.

Additionally, it kept the hard cap of 1.0% put in July and the reference band that allows the 10-year bond yield to move 50 basis points up and down daily around the 0% objective intact.

The BOJ reiterated its commitment in a statement announcing the decision to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy "as long as necessary to maintain the (2% inflation) target in a stable manner."

Japan's Nikkei share index reversed early losses after the Bank of Japan indicated on Friday that it was not in a rush to tighten policy while maintaining support.

Prior to this, the benchmark index had fallen nearly four-week low, following Wall Street's severe declines that were sparked by concerns of a more hawkish Federal Reserve.

Following a hint from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda in a newspaper interview earlier this month that the end of negative interest rates would occur as soon as this year, according to a Reuters, Friday's decision was widely awaited.

Data released earlier on Friday showed that core inflation has continued to rise for a 17th consecutive month, fuelling concerns that price pressures will force the BOJ to adopt a more hawkish stance, according to Reuters report.

As the Fed and the majority of its major peers follow the approach of raising rates for a longer period of time to combat stubborn inflation, the BOJ has been a worldwide outlier in maintaining ultra-easy stimulus.

"The BOJ is trying to get markets prepared for a future policy shift," said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute, according to Reuters report. "It probably wants to tweak a monetary policy framework that was designed to beat deflation."