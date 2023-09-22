Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / Bank of Japan keeps interest rates unchanged, gives dovish guidance on future policy

Bank of Japan keeps interest rates unchanged, gives dovish guidance on future policy

1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 10:38 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Dhanya Nagasundaram ( with inputs from Reuters )

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintains ultra-low interest rates, indicating it is not rushing to end monetary stimulus.

BOJ maintained a 0.1% interest rate and a target yield on 10-year government bonds of roughly 0% during the two-day meeting that ended on Friday

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its ultra-low interest rates on Friday and gave dovish guidance on future monetary policy, indicating that it is not in a rush to end its significant monetary stimulus, according to Reuters news report.

The BOJ maintained a 0.1% interest rate and a target yield on 10-year government bonds of roughly 0% during the two-day meeting that ended on Friday, said Reuters in its news report.

Additionally, it kept the hard cap of 1.0% put in July and the reference band that allows the 10-year bond yield to move 50 basis points up and down daily around the 0% objective intact.

The BOJ reiterated its commitment in a statement announcing the decision to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy "as long as necessary to maintain the (2% inflation) target in a stable manner."

Japan's Nikkei share index reversed early losses after the Bank of Japan indicated on Friday that it was not in a rush to tighten policy while maintaining support.

Prior to this, the benchmark index had fallen nearly four-week low, following Wall Street's severe declines that were sparked by concerns of a more hawkish Federal Reserve.

Following a hint from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda in a newspaper interview earlier this month that the end of negative interest rates would occur as soon as this year, according to a Reuters, Friday's decision was widely awaited.

Data released earlier on Friday showed that core inflation has continued to rise for a 17th consecutive month, fuelling concerns that price pressures will force the BOJ to adopt a more hawkish stance, according to Reuters report.

As the Fed and the majority of its major peers follow the approach of raising rates for a longer period of time to combat stubborn inflation, the BOJ has been a worldwide outlier in maintaining ultra-easy stimulus.

"The BOJ is trying to get markets prepared for a future policy shift," said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute, according to Reuters report. "It probably wants to tweak a monetary policy framework that was designed to beat deflation."

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 22 Sep 2023, 10:38 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.