Bank of Japan meets as volatile yen, sluggish economy fuel rate hike debate
TOKYO—The Bank of Japan’s next meeting comes amid rising expectations that it will raise rates again this year, perhaps as soon as this week. But with policymakers split on whether that will help or hurt consumer spending, question marks remain around what the central bank will do to bolster the economy.