Bank of Japan must weigh Trump trade threats as it tightens policy

What is more, a big part of those carry trades seem to have been unwound already. While bets against the Japanese yen have ticked up in the past month or so, likely because of reduced expectations of rate cuts in the U.S., the amount outstanding is still only half the level of last summer. Leveraged funds’ net short position in options and futures against the yen as of last week was around ¥708 billion in notional value, the equivalent of $4.5 billion. That compares with around ¥1.4 trillion in early July.