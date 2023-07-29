Bank of Japan’s real surprise was dovish inflation forecast, Fidelity says1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 01:40 AM IST
The global macro economist at Fidelity International says the central bank’s lower projection for inflation shows that policymakers haven’t changed their bias toward ultra-easy monetary policy.
For all the headlines on the Bank of Japan easing its cap on bond yields, the bigger shock for Anna Stupnytska was its inflation forecast for next year.
