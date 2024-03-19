Bank of Japan's governor proposes ending negative interest rates, NHK reports, nears interest rate decision
Anticipation is building for what could be Japan's first interest rate hike in 17 years. It also marks a shift with BoJ being the last central bank to exit negative rates, ending an era of propping up growth through cheap money and unconventional monetary tools.
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has proposed ending negative interest rates as chair of the policy-setting board, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.
