Bank of Thailand Sets High Bar for Next Cut After Surprise Move

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s central bank signaled that it won’t rush to further reduce borrowing costs after Wednesday’s unexpected rate cut, opting to preserve its limited fire power as global uncertainties rise.

“Our policy space is not much,” Assistant Governor Sakkapop Panyanukul said at a press conference in Bangkok after the Monetary Policy Committee decided to lower the one-day repurchase rate by a quarter point to 2%, which he said represented a “neutral” level. “The bar will be high next time,” Sakkapop said.

Advertisement

That stance could mean today’s cut delivers a temporary truce with the administration of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, which has pushed for lower rates and a higher inflation target to energize the sluggish economy. While rates remain close to a decade-high, Sakkapop said the latest move is sufficient to cope with the challenges ahead, including uncertainties from US tariff policies.

But the government has the opportunity of replacing Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, a staunch advocate for the central bank’s independence, when his term ends at the end of September.

“We expect more easing later this year,” said Bloomberg Economics’ Tamara Henderson. “An upcoming leadership change at the BOT may bring a new governor with a more dovish policy bias.” The next rate meeting will be on April 30.

Advertisement

Stocks gained, while the baht initially dropped before paring losses to be little changed. The move was predicted by just six of 23 economists surveyed by Bloomberg News, and was the first reduction in four months and only the second since May 2020.

Read: Baht Strength to Face Headwinds With BOT Rate Cuts, Analysts Say

While the BOT didn’t officially revise its prediction of 2.9% growth this year, Sakkapop said the central bank now sees an expansion of just over 2.5%. Indeed, data last week showed Southeast Asia’s largest economy grew just 2.5% in 2024, less than economist estimates and half the pace of neighboring Indonesia.

“The Thai economy is expected to expand at a slower pace than previously estimated due to the industrial sector being pressured by structural problems and competition from foreign products, as well as higher risks from trade policies of major economies,” the central bank said in a statement. That’s “even though the economy is supported by domestic demand and tourism.”

Advertisement

But aside from slowing growth, the move comes after the government intensified its year-long campaign for lower borrowing costs, with Paetongtarn last week making a rare public appeal for a cut. The central bank previously argued that preserving policy space was appropriate, but the International Monetary Fund echoed Paetongtarn’s arguments that a reduction would help Thais struggling under a mountain of household debt.

The BOT statement noted that headline inflation is tending to stay on the lower bound of its 1%-to-3% target range, but said it faces downside risks from oil prices and domestic energy subsidies.

“The Committee viewed that this interest rate cut would help reduce financial conditions without affecting risks to financial stability in the long term,” the BOT said.

Advertisement

Governor Sethaput this month said he considers trade policy spillover as the central bank’s main challenge, warning it is “particularly hard” to handle shocks from the supply side, which will likely increase.

Thailand, which posted a trade surplus of $35.4 billion with the US in 2024, is planning to boost imports of US ethane and agricultural products. It wants to avoid getting into the crosshairs of US President Donald Trump, who has said he will impose tariffs on countries that sell more to America than they buy.

Import flooding is a factor constraining Thailand’s recovery, Sethaput told a panel earlier this month, adding that the country’s manufacturing sector had been badly hit. The local media have reported that thousands of Thai factories unable to compete with cheap imported goods have shuttered in the past few years.

Advertisement

--With assistance from Pathom Sangwongwanich, Janine Phakdeetham, Anuchit Nguyen, Patpicha Tanakasempipat, Claire Jiao and Cecilia Yap.

(Recasts with comments from central bank at briefing.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com